Carol Smillie on keeping fit at 55: ‘I loathe enforced exercise!’

Carol Smillie shares her top-to-toe health secrets.

TV Presenter Carol Smillie is looking fabulous at 55! Now caught up with her chat fitness and diet…

CAROL’S STATS

HEIGHT: 5ft 6in

WEIGHT: Around 10 stone

DRESS SIZE: 12

Hey Carol! What’s your favourite workout?

Walking my two black Labradors, Jess and Ruby every day. I’ve never joined a gym as I loathe enforced exercise. I honestly believe a brisk walk every day in the fresh air is just as beneficial.

Do you follow any fitness bloggers online?

I don’t actually follow any. I find at times their accounts can create unrealistic expectations.

We agree! When do you feel most body confident?

First thing in the morning on holiday when I’m brown and I look relatively slim, in the right light, at a certain angle!

On ‘off’ days I’ll do my hair and makeup and wear stretch skinny jeans and a sloppy cashmere sweater, which makes me feel loved and cuddled, and hides the blobby bits!

You’re body is in great shape, but any parts you struggle to keep in shape?

Oooh, where do I start? I’m not keen on my tummy, or my neck. It’s strange, as the parts I assumed would age first haven’t but everything else has.

What’s your tipple of choice?

I’m a total lightweight and think I’m the only person on the planet that still loves Cinzano and soda. The bartender usually has to dust the bottle off first! My kids tease me about it mercilessly but I think the fact I hardly drink at all is my secret weapon against ageing!

Do you ever eat one sweet, then eat the whole packet?

Never. I love a square or two of Cadbury’s Lindt or Milka chocolate, but feel sick beyond that. I’m quite partial to a lemon bon-bon, but it’s more nostalgia than anything.

Carol’s food diary

Ashton Turner, Nutritionist at London’s Evolve, gives his verdict on her daily diet

BREAKFAST- Wholemeal toast with butter and marmalade. Tea with semi skimmed milk and half a sugar. Glass of fresh fruit juice.

Ashton SAYS: Good morning sugar rush!! Whilst carbs are not bad for you, starting the day with a lot of sugar will give you a spike of energy followed by a crash. It’s also higher in calories for not a lot of food! Swapping out marmalade for some eggs would be a better option here.

Cals:489

LUNCH- Scrambled egg and smoked salmon

Ashton SAYS: Salmon is a great fish to eat regularly; plenty of omega 3’s and a good source of protein, as are the eggs. This should keep Carol feeling fuller for longer.

cals: 550

DINNER – Stir fry with chicken, pak choi, peppers and limes.

Ashton SAYS: Chicken stir-fry is a healthy, quick and easy dinner to make. Full of veg and protein and not too high on the calorie front either.

cals: 450

SNACKS – hot buttered toast with Nutella and banana.

Ashton SAYS: Another big sugar spike coming Carol’s way from this. Now, whilst this may be OK occasionally, you need to be aware that there are a lot of calories, with very little nutritional benefit, coming from not a lot of food. It’s easy to keep eating things like this as the body craves them more.

Cals: 570

Total cals:2059

Ashton’s verdict: There are some good and bad parts of Carol’s diet. My main issue is that there’s a lot of calories coming from sugary foods that won’t nourish the body or fill you up for very long. Swap out the snacks for something protein-based and try to make better choices at breakfast

