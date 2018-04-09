The ladies looked stunning during Charlotte’s special night in Manchester

On Sunday night Charlotte Dawson launched her new clothing brand FredaFunk, with showbiz pals Nadia Essex, Olivia Buckland and Gabby Allen on hand to lend their support.

MORE: Celebs Go Dating’s Charlotte Dawson and Nadia Essex reunite for THIS TV show

Celebs Go Dating star Char, 24, held the bash at Manchester nightspot Menagerie, treating guests to dinner and drinks before a catwalk show featuring the brand’s first collection.

Nadia and Olivia were among the many stars who turned out for Charlotte, and posed up a storm with Love Island series three alumni Gabby.

Other celebs including Scott and Adam Thomas, Gabby’s boyfriend Marcel Somerville and Georgia Harrison also attended.

Charlotte – who was joined on the big night by her hunky rugby star boyfriend Matt Sarsfield – looked stunning in a white dress from her range.

MORE: EVERYTHING you need to know about Charlotte Dawson

She also paid a touching tribute to her dad, the late comedian Les Dawson, by posing with a cardboard cut out of him.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Charlotte wrote: ‘Can’t believe the turn out last night for our clothing brand launch @fredafunk_ at @menageriemcr I love you all! You belters. Thank you to everyone involved and who sponsored. Dad you were there in spirit. I had to bring my daddy on this adventure with me.’

Big congratulations to Charlotte on her new venture! Shop the collection at FredaFunk.com