How well do you know Katie Price? Take our quiz to find out

From hot-husbands to botched boob-jobs - think you're a true KP fan? Scroll down to find out

You loved her when she was Jordan. You saw her through her split from Peter Andre. And it feels like she has been part of your life (whether you like it or not) for YEARS. But how well do you really know Katie Price?

Can you count how many times she’s had her boobs done on one hand? Do you remember what creature she dressed up as on her 4th book launch? It was epic.

So, let’s test that untapped celebrity knowledge, shall we in our brilliant Katie Price quiz?

If you score 10/10 wear that badge with pride, dear friend.