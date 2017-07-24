This is what to do if you fancy yourself as the next Kem or Amber...

Love Island 2017 is over. Sob. But if you think you’ve got what it takes to survive two months in The Villa, it’s time to put your money where your mouth is and apply for Love Island 2018.

Spend next summer in the sun with a host of gorgeous singletons and be part of the biggest show on TV by applying for Love Island 2018.

MORE: Caroline Flack’s nipples send viewers into meltdown during Love Island 2017 final

If you’re tempted – and who wouldn’t be? – the official website has everything you need to know about what to do next…

‘How do you fancy enjoying your very own long, hot summer of romance? Love Island will be back next year and we’re looking for lively singles from across the country to take part.

‘Once again our 2018 Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa in the hope of finding love. But to stay on the island they’ll need to couple up – and more importantly – win the hearts of the public.’

MORE: Love Island 2017 – the most shocking moments

It sounds easy, right? But this year’s series has shown literally anything can happen in The Villa.

From shady recouplings to shocking dumpings – it was impossible to predict what was coming next for the Islanders. Which is what made it so fun for us!

There are a few boxes you’ll have to tick to stand a chance of making the cut for next year’s series, mind. Applicants must be aged 18 or over, cannot work for, live with or be related to anyone at ITV or the show’s associated companies, and need to be able to commit at least eight weeks of their life next summer.

And don’t forget: there’s also at least six months of promoting protein powder and teeth whitener on social media to look forward to after leaving the island…

So what are you waiting for? Click here to apply, and you could be next year’s Kem or Amber…