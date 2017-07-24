It’s been emotional, guys...
Love Island is over for another year. Sob! But while it’s been a summer full of love for our new favourite reality TV stars, the journey hasn’t been without its fair share of drama.
Check out our pick of the top 10 most shocking moments from the series…
Cracking on
When Marcel kissed Shannen in Casa Amore, even HE was shocked…
Muggy!
Georgia landed herself in hot water with Amber when she coupled up with Kem
Freak in the sheets!
Camilla couldn’t resist Jamie’s ‘perfect penis’, and I don’t blame her…
Dumped
Camilla was crushed when Jonny cracked on with Tyla in front of her…
Karma
But Jonny got a taste of his own medicine when Tyla cracked on with Theo…
Melt
Mike was branded Muggy by Chris when he stole Olivia!
New girl!
Kem returned from Casa Amore with new girl Chyna – despite Amber waiting in The Villa
I DON’T love you
Gabby raised eyebrows when she didn’t exactly pass a lie detector test about her romance with Marcel…
Shady
Montana was slammed online for her comments about Camilla…
