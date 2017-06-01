Bros star Matt Goss is the first person confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

This famous face is the first confirmed celeb for the 2017 series...

Bros star Matt Goss is the first celebrity to sign on the dotted line for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, according to reports.

The singer previously took part in the 2013 Strictly Christmas Special with partner Aliona Vilani.

A source revealed to The Sun:

‘Matt is an amazing coup for Strictly,’

‘Bosses were keen to sign him up after he impressed in the Christmas special and he will definitely be a favourite with viewers.

‘He’s one of the best performers in music so he could go all the way and win it.‘

Matt was a member of hit 80s band Bros, who sold millions of records.

In the Christmas Special four years ago, the singer performed the American smooth with Aliona, and was awarded 35 points from the judges.

& I'm Feeling good…. #SCD

Despite the huge score, he was beaten by comedian Rufus Hound after the scores were combined with the audience’s votes.

He also performed White Christmas in last year’s Christmas special, and proved popular with both viewers and producers.

The source added:

‘It was a no-brainer to sign him up, he’s definitely going to be the eye-candy for the mums with his looks.

‘He’s a massive sex symbol with a huge fan base across the world for both his music and his hunky looks so he bring in even more viewers.‘

And it seems fans of the star are already very keen to see him back on our screens.

Dancing on #scd has lightened my spirits! Cleared my mind! Nothing is perfect.. but enjoy yourself & it sure feels that way!

One fan tweeted:

‘Well @mattgoss you the one and only reason I will be watching that season of strictly!!! Xxx‘

Another agreed:

‘YES!!!!! #GreatNews @mattgoss‘

Hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing will be back later this year.

Emily Jefferies