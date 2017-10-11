The model says the Strictly stars 'rallied around' Louise

They became BFF’s on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, and now Daisy Lowe has spoken out about Louise Redknapp’s marriage split from husband Jamie for the first time.

Sitting down with Lorraine Kelly on her ITV breakfast show, Daisy, 28, opened up about her close bond with Louise, who recently confirmed she was living apart from her husband Jamie as they took time out of their marriage.

Speaking about how she loved watching Louise grow in confidence during their time on the show Daisy explained, ‘A lot of us rallied around her. I was so shocked. She is so much fun and we saw that come alive in Strictly – it was beautiful to see her blossom that way.’

But when Scottish star Lorraine said that she hoped Louise would reconcile with her husband Jamie, Daisy was keen to move the conversation on out of respect for her friend saying, ‘I love Jamie, Louise and the kids – they’ve asked for their privacy.’

Daisy’s comments come after Louise, 42, also spoke about their close friendship and how Daisy had helped her to become more body confident during her time on the Strictly dance floor.

In a revealing interview, the mum-of-two – who also said that she couldn’t face going back to her life as a ‘Stepford Wife’ after taking part in the BBC series – explained that Daisy gave her a much-needed confidence boost when she complimented the star on her ‘gorgeous body’.

Louise continued, ‘Her saying that was like a jolt because I was so conscious of my fat ankles and my excess half-a-stone – Daisy is a tiny size eight.’

‘She kept on at me to wear something sexy and by week three I was in a leotard and tights not feeling self-conscious at all. I could feel myself changing week by week,’ the former Eternal singer and Cabaret star added.