Everyone’s favourite love guru and Maitre D from the First Dates restaurant is back for a second series of First Dates Hotel - yay!

Is everyone as obsessed with First Dates as we are? Whether it’s gunning for two people to really hit it off on their date, or falling in love with one of the diners ourselves. But bill paying and dining etiquette aside, there’s something else that First Date viewers all over the country are obsessed with. That’s right – the French, bearded, love guru that is maître d‘ Fred Sirieix.

MORE: OMG DILFs! Swoony pics of the hottest celebrity dads

And with the second series of First Dates Hotel back on our screens as of Monday (January 8), we FINALLY get more airtime with Fred. Yay!

Similar to the First Dates restaurant – where ‘scientists’ pair up those looking for love using their mutual interests and personalities to match them – First Dates Hotel will send a pair of lovebirds off on a romantic date after a night spent at a plush hotel in Southern Italy, providing their initial dinner date goes well.

If not, the pair are sent back to the UK, sharpish!

But aside from watching potential love bloom, we’re all about watching Fred share his dating expertise in his heavenly French accent.

With gems like, ‘Be subtle and yet truthful,’ we love him, you love him, Twitter loves him…

And if like the rest of Twitter you’re head over heels over the Monsieur Sirieix, then you might want to read on and find out all about him. Go on – you know you want to…

MORE: Find out what REALLY happened to Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter when she went on First Dates…

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Now, first things first – sorry ladies and gents, Fred is taken! He and his partner Alex live in Peckham with their two children, 11-year-old Andrea and 6-year-old Lucien.

As well as being the maître d’ in the First Dates restaurant, he is also the general manager at Galvin at Windows, which is a Michelin-starred restaurant at the London Hilton on Park Lane. Ooh, fancy!

In fact, he’s so good at this restaurant malarkey that he’s picked up a few awards on the way, including Best Front of House in at the Tatler Awards and Hotel Restaurant Team of the Year in 2007.

First Dates isn’t the first time he’s been on our tellyboxes either, oh no. He co-hosted on BBC2 show Michel Roux’s Service a couple of years back.

And if you’re wondering why he’s just so goddamn attractive (apart from his French accent and rugged beard), it might be because he’s all about the exercise, being a keen runner and into boxing. Rocky, eat your heart out.

All this exercise makes him have abs of steel like this…

#350 A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix) on Dec 31, 2015 at 4:03am PST

Oh, and on top of all that, he’s also dabbled in music and made a dance track called La Vie Continue (Life Goes On). Yes, really. Fred says the song Is about ‘love, loss and everything in between’ and includes the lyrics ‘there aren’t any problems in life, only solutions’. Basically sounds like the advice he gives out at the First Dates restaurant, except with a banging beat.

Music maker, boxer and that certain je ne sais quoi – who needs single diners when you’ve got Fred, eh?!

First Date Hotel continues Monday, January 15, on Channel 4 at 10pm.

Amy Lo