Jamie's not the only famous face taking his seat on the sofa

TV fans get ready! Jamie Redknapp has joined the star-studded line-up for this year’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

The former footballer will take his seat on the sofa alongside his League of Their Own co-star Freddie Flintoff to raise money for Channel 4’s Stand up to Cancer campaign.

Speaking about taking part in the popular series, Jamie, 44 – who is currently living apart from wife Louise Redknapp – said, ‘Cancer affects so many of us and we all need to play our part in beating it.’

His pal Freddie, 39, added, ‘I just hope we can come up with something interesting to say!’

But Jamie and Freddie aren’t the only ones having a lads’ night in in front of the box this Friday.

Other famous faces having their say on the biggest TV shows of the week include Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran, who will be joined by friends Example and Big Narstie.

Revealing he can’t wait to sit down with his mates for a night watching TV, 26-year-old Ed said, ‘I’m such a huge fan of Gogglebox so it’s going to be weirdly surreal to actually be part of it.’

X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne and her husband Ozzy will also be giving their opinions on the series that have had us all talking. Meanwhile, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will be joined by his son Gene and mum Peggy – and will no doubt provide some outspoken and entertaining commentary.

Completing the celebs taking part is Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who will be taking his seat on the sofa alongside actress Jessica Hynes.

What a line-up! We can’t wait to tune in.

Celebrity Gogglebox will air Friday 3rd November on Channel 4 at 9pm