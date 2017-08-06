But she has one very particular condition...

Following the news Dancing On Ice is to make a comeback, Katie Price has confirmed she is in talks with producers to take part.

The 39-year-old former glamour model revealed she’s already shown them what she can do in skates – but insisted her appearance on the show won’t be cheap…

MORE: Katie Price causes outrage among fans after she shares THIS photo of daughter Princess in a washing machine

READ: All the latest showbiz news

Katie told the Sunday People: ‘They have asked me and I did go along so they have seen me on the skates. There is a price for Pricey so we will just have to see if they’ve got the money, won’t we?’

But it sounds like mum-of-five Katie could be persuaded, as she added: ‘I would like to do it. It would be fun to try. It’s dangerous, but horse riding is dangerous.’

Come on guys, the prospect of getting the Pricey on the ice(y) has got to be worth digging a little deeper…

MORE: Katie Price praised for parenting skills as children Junior and Princess steal the show during This Morning appearance

READ: All the latest Katie Price news and gossip

Dancing On Ice took a break four years ago but original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby – who fronted the show from 2006 to 2011 – will bring it back early next year.

Other celebs said to be in the running to take part are TV psychic Sally Morgan, Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, Katie’s Loose Women co-host Saira Khan and rugby hunk Max Evans.

Previous Dancing On Ice winners include: Hear’Say singer Suzanne Shaw, X Factor finalist Ray Quinn, Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden and, reigning champ, Olympian Beth Tweddle.

Who would you like to see on the ice? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.