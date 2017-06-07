Love Island 2017: Viewers are NOT happy with Montana after last night…

Viewers have been reacting hilariously to last night's ep

We have been seriously LOVING this series of Love Island so far… and we’re only two episodes in.

There’s already been heaps of banter, bed-hopping and boy-snatching.

Hertfordshire girl Montana has been the centre of drama in particular, and last night was no different…

After Jessica stole Dom from Montana in the first episode (how awkward was that?) things have formed themselves into a tricky little love triangle.

Noo so gutted! We loved Mon and Dom together! 💔 What do you guys think about tonight's drama?! 😱 #Mondom #bringbackmondom #teammontana A post shared by Montana Brown (@montanarosebrown1) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Despite stealing a few sneaky kisses with Montana throughout last night’s episode, Manchester lad Dom went on a date with his new partner Jessica and described it as a ‘game-changer’.

Ooh, poor Montana.

Clearly stung, she discussed her feelings to the cameras in the beach hut:

‘She’s gone into my home and taken my prized possession.’

But viewers have been taking to Twitter to criticise Montana’s, erm, heartbreak over her crush of all about 24 hours.

One Love Island viewer described Montana as ‘the type of girl you take out one and the next day your getting sent a relationship request on Facebook’:

Previous Love Islander Jessica Hayes made a similar point, tweeting: ‘Chill Montana babes you been in there a day’

Another fan of the reality show hilariously wrote: ‘Montana will moan at you for liking your mums pic on insta’… LOL.

Which was quickly followed by a tweet of a similar nature:

‘Montana the type of girl you block her number and then she emails you,’ agreed another viewer.

The Only Way Is Essex couple Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou didn’t seem too impressed with poor Montana, either.

Tommy sarcastically empathised, tweeting: ’24hours in… And a strong strong relationship has been broken up.. such a sad start to #LoveIsland what about the house and dog and bills?

Long-term girlfriend Georgia agreed with her bf: ‘It’s not nice montanna but your not married’

Emily Jefferies