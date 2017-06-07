This new hunk is entering the villa very soon...

Chris is set to stir things up in the Love Island villa very soon, and we can’t wait!

So, who is he?

The blonde hunk is a 22-year-old golf clothing ambassador (eh?) from Gloucestershire.

What makes this guy different?

Chris believes what sets him apart from other guys is that he’s a proper country boy:

‘It gives the girls a different option to what they’re normally used to. I offer a very different background.

‘I’m also outgoing with a great personality and I love meeting new people. With my eyes and my smile as well, it could work for me!’

What is he like in a relationship?

The soon-to-be-Islander admitted he’s a big romantic:

‘My friends would say I fall in love straightaway. If I thought she was right I go all guns blazing.

‘If I like a girl in the villa, it could get serious quickly. I like to treat a girl and I’m quite an old fashioned romantic.’

Aw, we’re liking the sound of Chris already!

And the country boy gets even CUTER…

‘I write letters and leave them hidden for girls to find. I love surprises and I like treating people and making them feel special.

‘The last relationship I was in I was forever going to theatre shows and long weekends away. I love giving and making people feel good about themselves.’

Could he be too good to be true?

Maybe…

What’s the worst date he’s ever been on?

Chris confessed to a pretty shocking dating move:

‘I met two girls at the gym who were best friends. The brunette girl who I initially liked I started texting.

‘I was invited around to her house and ended up having a few too many drinks. I woke up the next morning and I’d spent the night with her best friend, instead of the girl I’d been messaging.

‘It completely blew my chances with the girl I’d wanted to see that night.’

Err… ya think?

What would put him off a girl in the villa?

‘Someone loud and overly attention seeking. It just puts me off. I like girls who are confident but quiet.

‘I don’t want someone who is all guns blazing to get someone’s attention.’

What is his view on ‘boy-code’?

Chris confessed he would put his chance with the girls before the guys’ feelings in the villa:

‘At the end of the day, I’m going there for the girls. It’s something I would consider but it wouldn’t stop me.

‘We’re all there for the same reason. I’ve known the boys as long as I’ve known the girls so there is no loyalty.’

Ooh, it looks like he could bring some drama…

Who do you think Chris will want to couple up with?

P.S. Check out Chris’ Instagram (chrishughes_22) for a LOT of topless snaps… This guy certainly doesn’t seem shy, does he?

