The presenter thanks his diehard fans for their overwhelming support

Since springing to fame on the X Factor five years ago, Rylan Clark-Neal has gone on to enjoy an amazing TV career, landing presenting gigs on popular shows including Big Brother’s Bit on the Side and This Morning.

Now, Rylan has shared a heartfelt post thanking fans for their support, claiming he can’t believe his luck, as he thinks he should have been one of the show’s contestants that ‘disappeared.’

Clearly feeling emotional, the 28-year-old – who competed in the 2012 singing competition alongside James Arthur and Ella Henderson – wrote on his Twitter account, ‘Today Ive been thinking about how lucky Ive been. On paper I should hve dissapeared with the rest. But I didn’t Thnk you for supporting me x’

Fans of the down-to-earth Essex boy immediately responded, telling him he deserved all of his success and describing him as ‘lovely’, ‘talented’ and ‘charming.’

One admirer said, ‘It’s because you’re lovely inside and out and everyone can see it. You work hard too and deserve all your success.’

Another commented, ‘You deserve it Rylan. You’re lovely, talented and hilarious. Yes lucky too but your nice to everyone and they respect you for it.’

Meanwhile a third added, ‘We should be thanking You hun, you’ve made so many of us smile and we will always love and support you!’

But it wasn’t just the star’s fans who were quick to praise him, as famous faces also responded to the star, who has also hosted shows including Babushka and Up Late With Rylan.

The Only Way is Essex star Charlie King replied, ‘Not lucky at all- this was meant for you man. Or you were meant for “it”‘

We second that – and can’t wait to see what Rylan does next.