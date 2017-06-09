The best Love Island memes from the Internet so far

We're obsessed and have probably tagged or been tagged in the same meme 100 times but still appreciate it

If you’ve hiding under a rock, you might not be aware that Love Island has started again. If you haven’t been, HOW ADDICTIVE IS IT ALREADY? When we’re not watching Love Island, we’re dreaming of it, counting down to the next episode and wishing it had a 24 hour streaming service so we could sneakily watch it all day at work.

Yes those gorgeous girls and guys have travelled back to the island of love in the hope to find Mr Right like Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen or just Mr Right Now and be in with the chance of getting their hands on that £50,000 grand prize too.

We’d be lying to you and ourselves if we weren’t completely in love with the show ourselves and are counting down the minutes until we’re back on the sofa with a cup of tea and snacks to watch it again, text our mates and possibly post our reactions on Twitter and see if anyone else agrees.

We’re also equally obsessed with the Facebook page dedicated to Love Island and the reactions called Love Island Reactions – if you’re not already following it and after ready this article you do, we can only apologise as you’re feed will now be full of hilarious memes that we just can’t get enough of!

So much so that here are just a few of our faves that we’re tagging our mates in, showing around the office and waiting for the reaction.

So sit back and have a little chuckle through these. We can’t promise that it will waste enough time until the next Love Island maybe if you read it enough, send it to your mates and chat about it, it will be 9pm in no time.