Elliott Wright and fiancee Sadie Stuart land their own ITVbe show documenting their forthcoming wedding.

Elliott Wright and fiancée Sadie Stuart have confirmed their new TOWIE spin-off show.

The pair who starred in Playa in Marbella, a six-part spin-off series which was broadcast on ITVbe an hour before Elliot’s previous reality show The Only Way Is Essex last year, have announced news of their own reality show.

Elliott, 35, took to Instagram to share the news with his 631,000 followers by uploading a photo montage of him and his beloved brunette, with the caption: ‘Sadie and I are really excited to officially announce that we have a new TV show with @limepictures @itvbe They will be following us in the weeks leading up to the biggest day of my life, #thewedding … I can’t wait to share this really exciting time with all of you. Watch this space and we are looking forward to be back on your TV screens soon!’

MORE: For all the latest celebrity news

Unlike Playa in Marbella, which featured elements of Elliott’s life – from running his new Marbella-based restaurant Olivia’s, spending time with his two children Elliott, nine, and Olivia, eight, and not forgetting the lovebird’s romantic ocean-side proposal, the new show will see the pair focus solely on their relationship and upcoming nuptials.

The fly-on-the-wall style show leading up until the wedding day is also expected to show Sadie becoming step-mother to his two children and follow the newlyweds as they make a family home together.

Elliott and Sadie’s engagement came after a 10-month whirlwind romance but the star is smitten with his love. He previously gushed: ‘I’ve been divorced for four years and I’ve been looking for the right girl and I never met her until I met Sadie. She ticks every single box and that’s been hard to find.”

Elliott quit TOWIE back in 2015 to open a restaurant in Marbs and be closer to his kids. But no sooner had he relocated there, the bombshell came as his children moved away to Dublin.

Let’s hope Elliott finally gets his happy ending!