Cheryl Cole: I loved my big hair at US X Factor auditions in LA

Cheryl Cole stands by her controversial look

Cheryl Cole caused a stir when she turned up for her first day as a US X Factor judge with a high-volume Barbarella-style hairdo.

Though her LA look wasn’t the hit she’d hoped, Cheryl favours over-the-top locks – and she can backcomb like a pro herself.

‘I love that style, I felt really glamorous with it,’ says Cheryl, 27. ‘The bigger the better I always say: the higher the hair, the closer to heaven.

‘I can do it myself after all these years of practice.’

And Geordie Cheryl appears to be seamlessly adapting to her new super-glitzy American life.

‘I’m into the whole glamour thing,’ she says. ‘I already go for it with my hair and make-up.’

SEE PICTURES Cheryl Cole at Chicago O’Hare Airport in hat, sunglasses and shorts>>

MORE PICTURES Cheryl Cole‘s sexy black backless dress shows off new tattoo at The Brit Awards>>

PICTURES See Cheryl Cole and all the stars at The Brits 2011>>

PHOTO GALLERY Cheryl Cole and the other stars’ celebrity hair at The Brits 2011>>

MORE PHOTOS See all the photos of Cheryl Cole looking red hot at the Elle Style Awards 2011>>

SEE PICTURES The life of



Cheryl Cole



>>

SEE PICTURES Cheryl and Ashley Cole: The story so far>>

FASHION GALLERY SPECIAL Cheryl Cole‘s fashion history – the highs and the lows>>

Esme Riley