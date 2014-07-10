Katie Price: Me and Kieran Hayler’s family are fine – his mum and I are manicure buddies

Katie Price has a bit of an obsession right now

Katie Price is trying to rebuild a cordial relationship with Kieran Hayler after his affair with her best friend Jane Pountney.

‘He can’t be normal in the head to



have done what he’s done, so he’s getting help. I can only stick by



him and just see what happens,’ she said recently.

In the meantime, pregnant Katie, 36, is still getting on well with Kieran‘s mother and the pair share manicure sessions.

‘Despite what’s happened with me and Kieran, it doesn’t change the fact that me and his family are fine,’ Katie tells us.

‘Kieran‘s mum Wendy



and I love our polishes and she likes bringing over all these amazing



colour gels for my nails, as I’m obsessed with getting my hands and feet



done – always matching.’

