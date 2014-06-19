Kylie Jenner shares moody black lipstick selfie after screaming ‘fan girl’ reunion with sister Khloe Kardashian

TV star goes through two very different emotions
Kylie Jenner loves to take selfies.
The TV star yesterday painted her lips a dark gothic shade and shared a snap of herself on Instagram.
‘😴,’ she captioned the image.
Kylie displays a selection of quirky silver rings and sports a moody expression in the photograph.
The 16-year-old was looking much happier at the weekend when she was hanging out with older sister Khloe Kardashian.
Khloe, 29, posted a sweet video online of the girls squealing as they embraced after spending some time apart.
‘I’m used to seeing my sisters almost everyday…. so this is what happened when @kyliejenner and I were reunited in Toronto,’ she said.
‘Mind you this screaming went on for a good 5 minutes. Love you @thescottycunha for capturing our fan girl screams.’
