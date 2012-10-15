MANI CAM! Caroline Flack gives her nails the Xtra Factor

We’re loving Caroline Flack’s take on the blingin’ nail art trend

We all know that jewelled 3D nail art is a big trend this autumn – but it’s not a very practical look for every day.

So, we whooped for joy when @XFACTORSTYLE Tweeted a picture of Caroline Flack‘s new shiny nails from backstage at The Xtra Factor!

The presenter’s gone for this season’s on-trend blue/grey polish with a touch of bling just on her ring finger.

Get Caroline‘s look by keeping nails quite short in an oval shape and paint with Rimmel’s Lycra Pro Nail Polish in Stormy Skies, £4.59.

Then stick a selection of jewels on to the ring finger.

Don’t put a topcoat over the jewels, as this will reduce the shine.

Charmian Harris