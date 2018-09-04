The secret is out! A-listers such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez are fans of THIS beauty treatment

The famous ladies certainly don’t look their age!

She may be getting ready to turn 50 next year, but Jennifer Lopez certainly doesn’t look her age.

The mother-of-two no doubt works hard to maintain such a youthful physique, but it seems she’s also a fan of a particular beauty treatment.

J-Lo has been known to enjoy the award-winning CACI ‘non-surgical facelift’ – and she’s not the only A-Lister.

Other famous faces who are fans of the ‘red carpet facial’ include reality star Kim Kardashian and actress Lindsay Lohan.

The CACI non-surgical facial treatment is a muscle lifting procedure that uses microcurrent technology to send out tiny electrical impulses which lift and tone the facial muscles and the neck area.

The treatment can also improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Other celebrities who have been known to enjoy the benefits of CACI include Rochelle Humes, Denise van Outen and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff.

US model Ashley Graham is also having CACI with Hollywood skin care expert Lena Bratschi.

CACI Synergy is the latest version of this technology with pioneering S.P.E.D Dual Action Technology that delivers LED light therapy skin rejuvenation and microcurrent facial toning at the same time.

The results are quite dramatic leaving the face with the most natural lift whilst rejuvenating the skin and boosting collagen production.

The Mayfair Hotel Spa offer a range of CACI Synergy facial and body treatments, and customers can receive two complimentary treatments when purchasing a course of ten.

The CACI Synergy Non-Surgical Facial Toning treatment is priced at £185.

