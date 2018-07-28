According to reports, Una grew ‘suspicious’ over Ben’s behaviour

Una Healy has called time on her marriage to Ben Foden after six year, it has been confirmed.

The Saturdays singer, 36, is said to have grown ‘suspicious’ of Ben’s behaviour and ended things – just weeks after telling Now about their plans to relocate to the US.

Una’s spokesperson said: ‘I can confirm Una and Ben have separated and she is in Ireland with her mum and kids, but there will be no further comment to make.’

A source told publication: ‘This week enough was enough and she just confronted him. She has now decided it’s over. She is utterly heartbroken and devastated, but she’s very traditional in her outlook.

‘She thought their marriage would be forever, but can’t see a future for them anymore.’

Una and rugby ace Ben, 33, dated for four years before tying the knot in 2012. They share daughter Aoife-Belle, six, and three-year-old son Tadhg.

Just weeks ago Now caught up with Una and Ben, and she confessed married life isn’t always plain sailing.

Una explained: ‘There’s no secret, it’s just hard work. It’s not easy.’ And Ben added: ‘There are obviously problems sometimes.’

Ben recently signed for Rugby United New York and, discussing the possibility of a family reality, he said: ‘If we’d done one about the last four years, it would be a very boring show. Maybe in the next six months it’d be more exciting.’

Una added: ‘Yeah, we’re possible moving to the States, so that would be quite big! It’s for Ben’s rugby, but there’ll also be possible opportunites for me with everything else out there. It’s a huge possibility, and we haven’t signed any contracts yet, but it’s looking quite likely. We’ll go wherever Ben’s rugby takes him!’

A representative for Una declined to comment when approached by Now.