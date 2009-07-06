Cheryl Cole’s sexy ponytail

The singer wows all her birthday guests

Cheryl Cole stunned the paparazzi and her celeb friends by opting for a revealing Alexander McQueen mini-dress at her 26th birthday party in London on 1 July 2009.

For the extra glam-factor, the Girls Aloud star added a sexy ponytail.

To re-create Cheryl‘s hair, try the American Dream quick fix Thermofibre Alice ponytail, £19.95 from AmericanDreamExtensions.com, available in 30 shades.

Just pull your own hair into a tight bun and clip in the ponytail over it. Quick, easy and fuss-free!

Anna Temby