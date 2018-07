New gamine hairstyle for actress

Hollywood star Halle Berry makes the most of her delicate elfin features with this gamine crop.

She showed off the newly straightened, razor cut style at the opening of the new Tod’s boutiquein Beverly Hills.

We love it Halle! Especially with the quiff.

Get the look by rough drying with a hairdryer, mess it up with wax and keep in place with a some hairspray, try Garnier Fructis Bamboo Flexihold Hairspray. Easy!