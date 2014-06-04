Hot! Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison shows off sexy layered hair and pretty tea dress

Reality star is looking good

Vicky Pattison is rocking a sexy new hairdo.

The Geordie Shore star donned a long hairpiece from her VIP range of clip-ins yesterday and showed it off in a stunning selfie.

‘Well hello everyone…,’ Vicky, 26, captioned the picture on Instagram.

‘I cannot get enough of my gorgeous @viphairbyvicky layered hairpiece! I love it!! 😍😍😍😍’

Vicky teamed her voluminous tresses with a pretty floral frock and a pair of heels.

‘Love my gorgeous new dress from @honeyboutique!!’ the Newcastle lass told followers.

‘So beautiful for the summer!!! 😍😍😍😍 #fashion #style #summer #teadress #love’

Fans were very impressed with Vicky‘s latest summery look.

‘you look stunning as always :),’ one wrote.

‘Sexy you 😘😍,’ another added.

SEE PICTURES Vicky Pattison‘s weight loss story in pictures

SEE PICTURES Charlotte Crosby and Geordie Shore do Downton Abbey

SEXY VIDEO Geordie Shore lads strip off for Now‘s sexy shoot

Anna Francis