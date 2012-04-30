Michelle Keegan wears sexy au naturel hair to The British Soap Awards

Michelle's extra-long locks look glossy and healthy

Michelle Keegan won the Sexiest Female award again at this year’s British Soap Awards and it was easy to see why.

Her glossy locks looked über-sophisticated.

Softly waved and backcombed, her tumbling glossy locks complemented her navy dress beautifully.

Achieve the look at home with a blow dry, Velcro rollers and lots of shine spray.

Simple and sophisticated is the key!

NEW PICTURES Red carpet arrivals at British Soap Awards 2012>>

SEE PICTURES British Soap Awards 2011 – the winners>>

SEE PICTURES British Soap Awards 2011: Celebrity hair>>

SEE PICTURES British Soap Awards 2011: Red carpet arrivals>>