Michelle Keegan wears sexy au naturel hair to The British Soap Awards

Michelle's extra-long locks look glossy and healthy

TAGS:

Michelle Keegan won the Sexiest Female award again at this year’s British Soap Awards and it was easy to see why.

Her glossy locks looked über-sophisticated.

Softly waved and backcombed, her tumbling glossy locks complemented her navy dress beautifully.

Achieve the look at home with a blow dry, Velcro rollers and lots of shine spray.

Simple and sophisticated is the key!

NEW PICTURES Red carpet arrivals at British Soap Awards 2012>>

SEE PICTURES British Soap Awards 2011 – the winners>>

SEE PICTURES British Soap Awards 2011: Celebrity hair>>

SEE PICTURES British Soap Awards 2011: Red carpet arrivals>>