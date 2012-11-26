Rihanna rains supreme on X Factor

Rihanna out-sexes James Arthur in a soaking wet performance on The X Factor

Just when you thought James Arthur‘s performance of Marvin Gaye‘s Let’s Get It On was the hottest thing on The X Factor this weekend, along comes Rihanna to sex up the proceedings even further.

As if Rihanna‘s figure-hugging Stella McCartney lace dress wasn’t sexy enough, she performed her latest single Diamonds in a shower of rain, which glamorously drenched her at the climax of the performance – hair included.

Now’s own Rihanna correspondent Laurie Hadleigh says: ‘With the help of hair extensions, Rihanna can go from a cute pixie crop to Veronica Lake-worthy waves with a fierce undercut, like the style she sported on The X Factor.’

‘It’s a brave move for any girl worth her weave to get her tresses wet on stage in front of millions.

‘I’m sure the hair paramedics were waiting in the wings, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Ri-Ri.’

Where was Rihanna‘s Umbrella when she needed it?

Alison Tay