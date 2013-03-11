SHUUUTUP! Joey Essex launches his own hair gel

Don't be jell! Copy TOWIE star Joey Essex's quiff with his new D'Reem hair range

Spare a thought for Sam Faiers. Now that boyfriend Joey Essex has just launched D’Reem, his own range of hair products for Tesco, it’s unlikely she’ll be able to get anywhere near the bathroom mirror ever again!

There are five products in the Joey Essex range, which includes Beach Spray, £2.99, ideal for Marbs, Extreme Hold Gel, £3.99, great for a night out at Sugar Hut, and Re-Work Putty, £2.99, perfect for the morning after.

Joey reveals: ‘To get the clean-cut, dapper look, I work Joey Essex Styling Wax [£2.99] through my hair using my fingertips.

‘I work the wax in my hair and create my texturised defined look and, for a messy look, I work a small amount of Joey Essex Shaping Paste [£2.99] through my hair with my fingertips to get the funked-up look!’

SEE PICTURES Made In Chelsea show Joey Essex and TOWIE cast how to dress

SEE PICTURES Joey Essex and TOWIE do Cinderella

SEE PICTURES Joey Essex attends Transformers: Dark Of The Moon premiere

Alison Tay