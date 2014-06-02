Vanessa Hudgens is ‘literally perfect’ with new blue hair and floral headband in sexy Instagram selfie

Actress introduces colour into her mane

Vanessa Hudgens debuted a new hairstyle on Saturday.

The actress, 25, shared a sexy selfie on Instagram where she can be seen rocking tumbling blue waves.

‘She would be half a planet away, floating in a turquoise sea, dancing by moonlight to flamenco guitar,’ she captioned the picture.

‘ -Janet Fitch, White Oleander .’

Vanessa – whose mane was described as ‘literally perfect’ by fans – topped her coloured locks with a floral crown.

Channel the star’s beautiful boho style by snapping up the Lydia Blossom Crown from Rock ‘N Rose, £32.

SEE PICTURES Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez join James Franco at Spring Breakers premiere

SEE PICTURES Vanessa Hudgens dazzles at the Sucker Punch premiere

SEE PICTURES Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens – a love story in photos

Beth Shearing