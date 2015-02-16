You’ve got one awesome family David Beckham! 11 pictures that show why we wish we were one of the Beckhams’ kids

The Beckhams are the most adorable showbiz family around. Check out these pics

We love a good showbiz family.

We’ve got Kimye and North, Bey-Z and Blue, the Brangelina clan. But the most adorable family of all HAS to be the Beckhams.

Not only do David Beckham and fashionista wife Victoria have the most heart-melting relationship around, they are also parents to the four most adorable children in history.

There’s 15-year-old Brooklyn, who is quickly becoming the double of dad David, 12-year-old Burberry model Romeo, budding-footballer Cruz, 9, and the cutest little girl on the planet: 3-year-old Harper. Talk about a fortunate bunch!

There’s nothing we love more than a new picture of the Beckham family all together, enjoying a day out and inevitably looking as chic as Karl Lagerfeld on a yacht in Caanes (we don’t think this has ever happened, but it should do).

Check out our 11 favourite pictures of the Beckhams – and just TRY to tell us they aren’t the cutest family ever.

1. Woah! Have you seen how adorably chic the whole Beckham family looked as they stepped out for mum Victoria Beckham’s first fashion show of 2015 at New York Fashion Week at the weekend?

2. Harper Beckham could NOT be cuter in this picture as she snuggles up to dad David at an LA hockey game when she was two, in October 2013.

3. So, Romeo is only 12-years-old and he’s ALREADY a Burberry model – and an adorable one at that.

4. Awww! Check out the Beckhams on a big family day out.

5. Dad David loves taking his children to football games. Will budding sportsman Cruz become the next Golden Balls?

6. Err, the Beckhams’ Ice Bucket Challenge video was probably our highlight of the whole of 2014. And no, that is not an exaggeration.

7. Big brother Brooklyn always looks after 3-year-old sister Harper. Cute!

8. Even at mega showbiz events, such as mum Victoria’s 2014 fashion show, David and Harper always make time for a quick family cuddle.

9. And Victoria Beckham isn’t afraid of a PDA with son Brooklyn, as she plants a big smacker on his cheek.

10. Check out how gorge the Beckhams all look when suited and booted. You scrub up well, guys!

11. In fact, the Beckhams are so cool that they sit on the fashion FROW with Anna Wintour – and look just as chic.

Best. Family. Ever. Please can we join the gang?!

SEE PICTURES Victoria Beckham and David: A love story in pictures

SEE PICTURES Top 10 Victoria Beckham hair looks – Posh’s best cuts, colours and curls

By Kim Gregory