SEE VIDEO Jordan: I’m too busy with boobs for Christmas shopping

Glamour girl's getting smaller implants for 'perkier' breasts
Jordan admits she’s too busy for Christmas shopping – because she’s getting her boobs done.
‘In a few weeks I’m having my boobs reduced so I won’t have any time to buy any Christmas presents then,’ she says.
‘I’m treating myself so they’re ripe and ready [for Christmas]. ‘I’m having smaller implants so they’ll be perkier.’
This will be the fourth breast op for the curvy 29-year-old glamour model, whose bra size is an estimated 30FF.
But hubbie Peter Andre, 34, shouldn’t panic – Jordan’s already got his and the kids’ pressies hidden at the top of her wardrobe.
‘I’ve actually done loads already,’ she tells OK! ‘I’ve only got a few bits and bobs to go.’
Hannah Davies
