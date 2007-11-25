SEE VIDEO Jordan: I’m too busy with boobs for Christmas shopping

Glamour girl's getting smaller implants for 'perkier' breasts

Jordan admits she’s too busy for Christmas shopping – because she’s getting her boobs done.

‘In a few weeks I’m having my boobs reduced so I won’t have any time to buy any Christmas presents then,’ she says.

‘I’m treating myself so they’re ripe and ready [for Christmas]. ‘I’m having smaller implants so they’ll be perkier.’

This will be the fourth breast op for the curvy 29-year-old glamour model, whose bra size is an estimated 30FF.

But hubbie Peter Andre, 34, shouldn’t panic – Jordan’s already got his and the kids’ pressies hidden at the top of her wardrobe.

‘I’ve actually done loads already,’ she tells OK! ‘I’ve only got a few bits and bobs to go.’

Hannah Davies

See Jordan working it in this video…



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdRmY2WcTBI&rel=1

