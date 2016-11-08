Prince Harry has confirmed his relationship with Suits actress Meghan Markle in a lengthy statement slamming the 'abuse' they have received...

Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s time to admit defeat. The dream is well and truly over.

‘And why is this?’- we hear you ask.

Simply because PRINCE HARRY IS WELL AND TRULY OFF THE MARKET. Yup, any fleeting pipe dream of becoming a Prince/Princess/All of the above has been crushed today.

Current mood? Happy flipping Tuesday.

In all fairness, we are quite pleased for Haz- who has confirmed that the speculation surrounding his relationship with Suits actress Meghan Markle is very much true.

However, we’re also quite sad that Haz has been forced to issue a statement via the Kensington palace Twitter account confirming the status of his relationship- and asking that the media refrains from ‘abusive’ coverage of Meghan.

In a lengthy statement from the account, which was released earlier this morning, a palace official writes that Prince Harry’s ‘girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment’.

The statement continues, ‘Some of this has been very public… the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments’.

The statement then shares that Prince Harry is ‘worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her’.

The pair are said to have met via a mutual friend, with 35-year-old Meghan having split from her husband of 18-months back in 2012.

According to the rumours, Meghan has already been introduced to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and ‘fitted in straight away’- though this has not been officially confirmed by either party.

A source shared with The Sunday Express that 32-year-old Harry is ‘happier than he’s been for many years’ and that the pair are ‘taking it a step at a time’.

So, as disappointed as we are that we may never fulfill our one true calling in life (Princess, duh) we’re a teeny tiny bit happy for Harry and Meghan.

Okay, lets not lie. We’re over the moon.

Alice Perry