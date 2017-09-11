The man looks at least ten or maybe twenty years younger...

There’s one thing that fans of Celebs Go Dating can agree on – no, not if Charlotte Dawson is the funniest thing on TV for, well, ages – it’s that dating expert Eden Blackman is extremely hot. Tattoos, glasses and some seriously quirky outfits make for one very attractive dating guru, who’s definitely more likely to get a date than half the celebs on the show (soz, celebs).

You’d never have guessed that Eden’s all of 50 years old, though, would you? But he is!

Eden celebrated his 50th birthday on Friday and notified his fans with a selfie, topless in bed and looking very tanned – though of course fans couldn’t believe that he is actually 50 (and neither can we, to be quite honest).

I woke up like this 😂🎉🎂#50 #celebsgodating A post shared by Eden Blackman (@edenblackman) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

One fan wrote: “You are not 50 @edenblackman I’ve never fancied a 50 year old… Happy birthday, have fun!”

Another said: “You are NOT fifty!! 39 at a push.”

Sadly, it seems that Eden is taken – he’s been in a relationship with his girlfriend since the first series of Celebs Go Dating which started a year ago. So, it sounds serious…

You’d think that only someone with Eden’s levels of experience would be able to put up with the nonsense that the celebrities on Celebs Go Dating are getting up to.

Meanwhile in Celebs Go Dating world, many viewers were recently left confused by the mysterious absence of one of the billed stars…

Whilst we’ve seen the likes of Charlotte Dawson and James ‘Arg’ Argent try their luck at finding romance, Frankie Cocozza has been missing from the action and it’s led fans to question why he’s not been seen yet following another show without him on Tuesday evening.

