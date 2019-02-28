Has she moved on?

Lisa Armstrong has been open about the betrayal she felt watching ex-husband Ant McPartlin move on with Anne-Marie Corbett.

So when photos emerged of Lisa, 42, on what appeared to be a date with chef James Howarth, 44, last week, there were hopes she’d finally found happiness again.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Lisa Armstrong unveils dramatic hair transformation – and she looks AMAZING!

Reports claimed the make-up artist was ‘looking for love’, and James had helped her get her ‘sparkle back’ – but Now can exclusively reveal that this isn’t the case.

Unsurprisingly, Lisa is not ready to throw herself back into the dating scene just yet, with a friend close to the make-up artist telling us: ‘Lisa found the reports laughable. The split from Ant has made it hard for her to trust anyone, and it will be a long time before she’s ready to let someone in.’

Ant, 43, and Lisa currently share joint custody of their Labrador Hurley, who Lisa considers as her baby boy, and the one constant fixture in her life.

Our insider continues: ‘James is a friend and nothing more than that. At the moment she is focusing on herself, and working out a fair custody agreement with Ant over Hurley. In Lisa’s eyes, Hurley is the only man she needs.’

Lisa’s been vocal about her resentment towards ‘former friend’ Anne-Marie – agreeing with a fan that she broke the ‘girl code’ by getting together with Ant.

She also took to social media to vent: ‘Yeah my friend and OUR PA who I let into OUR home’. Tellingly, she’s also liked tweets from fans, including one that read, ‘I think you’re an inspiration to all women you managed to hold your head high and maintain dignity in the face of betrayal.’

Another said: ‘Been where you are #betrayed, and it ended up being the best thing ever happened to me. Stay dignified girl you’ll fly and be happier than ever before you know it.’

Lisa’s friend added to Now: ‘Ant might have been quick to move on, but Lisa’s taking her time. She wants to make sure her heart never gets broken like that again.’

Since their split, Lisa’s not only seen her private life thrown into turmoil – but her professional one, too.

She was sensationally axed from Britain’s Got Talent after a decade of working as their make-up artist, with the reason believed to be because Ant was returning to host the show following a year’s hiatus.

After news of losing her job broke, Lisa made it known that she wasn’t happy, and turned to social media to make it clear.

Along with saying that she was lost for words, she liked a supportive message that read: ‘No-one knows what went on behind closed doors, but to lose your job due to a break-up takes the p**s.’

So it’s no wonder she wants to protect herself from any future heartbreak, with our source telling us: ‘Lisa is open to dates and good times, but she’s got no plans to get into anything serious.’

Guess it’s true what they say –once bitten, twice shy?