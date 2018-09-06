Abbey led the style stakes at the glitzy ceremony

Abbey Clancy left very little to imagination last night when she turned up at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in a totally see-through dress.

Yup, the model certainly knows how to make sure all eyes are on her as she walked the red carpet in a show-stopping dress made completely out of mesh material.

Encrusted with jewels, the slinky gown criss-crossed over her chest and featured a daring split up to her thigh as well as a cut out around her ribs.

Completing the outfit with a huge pair of dangly earrings and understated natural make-up, the 32-year-old looked as confident as ever as she strutted her stuff.

But while Liverpudlian beauty Abbey definitely stuck to the ‘golden’ creative theme for the night, we’re not sure anyone else could pull off this totally amazing look.

After debuting her risqué outfit on the red carpet solo, mum-of-two Abbey was later snapped walking hand-in-hand with husband Peter Crouch.

The glamorous telly star has only recently returned to the spotlight after giving birth to her third baby in January this year, and she also shares daughters Sophia, six, and two-year-old Liberty with footie star Peter.

Meanwhile, Abbey wasn’t the only one posing up a storm at the glitzy GQ Men Of The Year Awards last night as the likes of Caroline Flack, Emma Willis and Rita Ora all walked the red carpet as well.

While Caroline, 38, made her first public appearance since reuniting with on/off boyfriend Andrew Brady (again), Celebrity Big Brother presenter Emma, 42, stole the show in a sparkly green gown with frill details around the sleeves and hem.

Rita, 27, also demanded attention as she stepped out in a black sheer gown also encrusted with jewels.

The show-stopping number featured an oversized sleeve and bodice detailing which the singer paired with some killer heels.

And actress Kate Beckinsale also put on a sensational display as she showed off her toned figure in cut-out red and black patterned dress.

The 45-year-old’s kimono-style gown featured a daring split and long, dramatic train.

Wow!