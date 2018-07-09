‘Absolutely stunning!’ Amanda Holden WOWS fans with her incredible figure as she dances in bikini video

As the weather continues to heat up here in Blighty, it looks like Amanda Holden has been enjoying another sun-soaked holiday.

And the Britain’s Got Talent judge gave fans a glimpse of her trip as she took to Instagram with a bikini video on Monday, while also showing off her incredible figure.

The clip – which was shared with her 814k followers – sees the 47-year-old in a luxury swimming pool before appearing to jump out of the water in a blue two-piece.

Set to rewind mode, bikini-clad Amanda is then completely dry as she gives the camera a cheeky shimmy with her hands swaying down by her hips.

The video racked up more than 7k likes in a few hours with hundreds of people commenting on just how amazing the telly presenter looks.

‘You’re looking fantastic Amanda! I’m so jealous of that pool right now’, wrote one fan.

Another said: ‘WOW… Stunning…’, while a third added: ‘You look so good hope you have fun’.

And a fourth simply wrote: ‘You look absolutely stunning!x’.

Amanda often jets away on holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and two children Alexa, 12, and Hollie, six, and the whole family spent some quality time together in Morocco earlier this year.

Keeping her fans updated during her time away, the busy mum shared some adorable snaps of the getaway, including this photo next to her hubby.

‘Another tough day by the pool with my lub’, she wrote next to the snap. Before adding: ‘#familytime #happy #holiday’.

Speaking about her love of getting away, Amanda also recently said in an interview: ‘I live for holiday.

‘Mainly because I feel I can relax more when I’m completely away from this country and my home, and my two children and my husband are all in one place with no distractions, nothing.’

We’re not jealous at all!

