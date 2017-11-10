There’s just over week to go before the new series, and it looks like Aisleyne could be entering the jungle…

It’s almost time for a new bunch of celebrities to take the plunge and enter the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here jungle. As usual, there have been a lot of rumours about the line-up and Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace isn’t doing anything to dismiss claims she’s in the line up.

Taking to Instagram today, Aisleyne posted a mirror selfie of her dressed in all black with a Louis Vuitton case – before adding a plane emoji to make it clear she was headed to the airport.

Earlier this month Metro reported Big Brother legend Aisleyne, 38, had signed on the dotted line, with a source explaining: ‘Aisleyne has wanted to go on I’m a Celebrity for ages but has never been able to get over the cockroaches.’

In a bid to conquer her fears, the source added, Aisleyne was undergoing training. They said: ‘She’s hoping it will fix her phobias and make her jungle ready.’

There’s no doubt Aisleyne would make a very entertaining camp mate – she’s never been one for mincing her words and, if someone needs putting in their place, she’s the girl for the job.

But being in the jungle – a million miles away from her life of luxury – would also give Aisleyne a chance to show the public her more vulnerable side. And, let’s be honest, she’d be absolutely hilarious during the eating tasks…

Other celebs rumoured to be in the line-up include TOWIE’s star Lauren Goodger, Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine, rugby hunk Ben Cohen and meme queen Gemma Collins.

We’re loving this series already!