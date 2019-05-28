The BGT judge and singer surprised fans with her big reveal

Alesha Dixon is expecting her second child with husband Azuka Ononye.

After keeping the news well under wraps, the former Mis-Teeq singer chose to make the announcement on a live episode of Britain’s Got Talent on Monday night.

Stepping on stage with the rest of the judges, the 40-year-old singer was showing off her baby bump in all its glory in a flattering black mini dress that featured a dramatic gold neckline.

The beaming star later said she was ‘over the moon’ with the news before telling the audience at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, ‘It’s a lovely place to celebrate it.’

Alesha is already mum to Azura Sienna, who she gave birth to in 2013.

The BGT judge recently admitted she feared she was ‘too old’ to have a second child.

Speaking to You magazine in April 2018, she shared: ‘I don’t know whether it will happen given my age but I adore the idea of a large family and I hope I will be lucky.

‘The love I feel for Azura is so pure and unconditional. The main thing is to enjoy her in the present and be philosophical about the future, because what will be will be.’

While speaking about becoming a first-time mum to daughter Azura, she confessed it was ‘hard and bonkers’.

Alesha went on, ‘It opens up your heart a lot more but I still have fire in my belly.’

The BGT judge married dancer Azuka in 2017. The pair were friends for years before they eventually made things official.

‘I was kind of playing hard to get for about a year,’ Alesha said during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

‘And then I had the foot operation and I couldn’t walk and he was literally sleeping on the floor looking after me every day,’ she said, referring to an operation she had in 2011.

‘I was just looking at him thinking, “That is for better or for worse isn’t it.”

‘I looked a state, he was sleeping on the floor because I was on the couch, I couldn’t even get up the stairs. If he can carry me to the toilet then he’s a keeper.’

Congratulations!