Alex James: Johnny Depp poured a pint of Guiness in my lap

The Blur bassist upset the Pirates Of The Caribbean star

Former Blur bassist Alex James once annoyed Hollywood star Johnny Depp so much, the actor tipped his beer over him.

But Alex admits he was so drunk at the time, he can’t remember what he did that was so offensive.

‘It’s hard to know what I might have said in the steam of the absinthe stupor,’ recalls Alex in his new autobiography Bit Of A Blur, ‘but he clearly didn’t like it because he poured a pint of Guinness on my lap’

Johnny was having a quiet drink at Soho House, a private members’ club in London, when the incident happened in the mid-90s.

Alex, 39, reckons the actor was also insulted because ‘the pretty girl in the bar wanted to talk to me and not him’.

We reckon the musician – who was admittedly a bit of a pretty boy in his youth – must have been really sloshed if he thought any sane woman would choose him over Johnny.

There’s good-looking… and then there’s the most beautiful man in the world!