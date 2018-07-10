Present from Alex? Perrie Edwards reveals her AMAZING birthday treats

Pez has been living her best life

As one quarter of the world’s most famous girlband, we just knew Perrie Edwards was going to celebrate her birthday in style.

And the Little Mix lady certainly hasn’t let us down as she’s been staying in a luxury hotel room for her 25th which was sweetly decorated with some personal touches.

In one snap – shared on Pez’s Instagram Stories – the Geordie star’s bed can be seen covered with ‘Happy Birthday Perry’ in rose petals while there’s also some giant ’25’ balloons.

How cute is that? Clearly chuffed with the decor, the X Factor star then shared a short clip of herself jumping onto the bed – while also totally messing up the neatly laid out letters.

And it looks like Perrie wasn’t alone in her hotel room, as her mum also joined in on the fun and bought round a huge bag of presents.

In a clip, the star can be heard saying: ‘Mummy you’re so cute’, before adding: ‘I love presents!’

And in another snap, Perrie can also be seen smiling at the camera with the words ‘As if I’m turning 25 tomorrow’, along with a sweet halo Snapchat filter.

While Pez looks to be having a whale of a time with her pals, boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was nowhere to be seen.

The pair haven’t been spotted together for a few weeks as Alex has been recovering from knee surgery following a football accident.

Could Pez’s beautifully decorated hotel room be a romantic gesture from her beau? Well, she also shared a snap of a giant bouquet of flowers she’s been sent on her bday. Hmm…

Meanwhile, Alex is also yet to publicly wish his GF Happy Birthday instead opting to stay silent on social media.

Pez shared a sweet message about the Liverpool FC star on his big day last year, declaring: ‘Happy birthday my love. 24! If I can wake up to this for the rest of my life that would be wonderful!’

