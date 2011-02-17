Alex Reid turned away by doormen at Brits after party

Katie Price's ex had to have fun elsewhere

Red-faced Alex Reid was turned away from a Brits celebration bash on Tuesday night, because he forgot his ticket.

Katie Price‘s ex intended to party at the Savoy but ended up at a much more sobre event.

‘Havin spent a lovely evening @good friend Jules Williams new book

launch,was intendin 2go2 Brits after party.Had a ticket but forgot it!’ Alex, 35, Tweeted.



‘Thinking that doorman would b reasonable.Alas sum

doormen still like playing god!Found ticket now but can’t b bothered 2

go back.’

Katie doesn’t want Alex, 35, in her life any more, but she still likes to know what he’s up to.

Katie, 32 – aka Jordan – texted Alex after he didn’t return home to the Surrey mansion they share.

‘She’s trying to keep constant tabs on me but she’s allowed to go out whenever she wants,’ Alex was overheard saying, reports The Sun.

‘She asked if she was going to be reading about me having sex with someone.

‘It’s crazy.’

Alex Reid‘s new Twitter account>>

SEE PICTURES Katie

Price in Birmingham>>

SEE PICTURES Katie Price and Alex Reid‘s

love story>>

SEE PICTURES Katie Price launches iPod

range>>

SEE PICTURES The changing face of Katie Price>>

SEE PICTURES Katie Price‘s hen night>>

SEE PICTURES Is Alex Reid the new Peter Andre?>>

SEE PICTURES Alex Reid and Katie Price‘s

love story in photos>>

SEE PICTURES Peter Andre‘s night on the town

with Nicola McLean and Chantelle Houghton>>

SEE

PICTURES Jordan and Peter Andre: A love story in

photos>>

SEE

PICTURES Alex Reid loves theme parks>>

Esme Riley

