Alexandra Burke wants a puppy for Christmas

Singer will name her new pet Crunchy
Alexandra Burke has one thing on her wish list this Christmas.
The X Factor winner has her heart set on getting a puppy.
‘I definitely want a dog, a bijon frise, for Christmas,’ she says. ‘I’m going to name him Crunchy.
‘I’ll be able to take it on tour so it’s fine. Harry, my manager said that I could.’
Alexandra, 21, hopes to crack the States in 2010.
‘I understand there is a lot of work to do, but I’m willing to put the hard work in,’ she tells the Daily Record.
‘Performing is what I love and I pinch myself every day.
‘But first I am going to spend Christmas with my family and go away for New Year.’
Lorraine Crowther