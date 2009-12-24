Alexandra Burke wants a puppy for Christmas

Singer will name her new pet Crunchy

Alexandra Burke has one thing on her wish list this Christmas.

The X Factor winner has her heart set on getting a puppy.

‘I definitely want a dog, a bijon frise, for Christmas,’ she says. ‘I’m going to name him Crunchy.

‘I’ll be able to take it on tour so it’s fine. Harry, my manager said that I could.’

Alexandra, 21, hopes to crack the States in 2010.

‘I understand there is a lot of work to do, but I’m willing to put the hard work in,’ she tells the Daily Record.

‘Performing is what I love and I pinch myself every day.

‘But first I am going to spend Christmas with my family and go away for New Year.’

Lorraine Crowther

