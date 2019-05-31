The BGT star's spider web-inspired outfit received a barrage of criticism - but there's one person who loves all her looks

Amanda Holden has insisted her hubby has got absolutely no complaints when it comes to her Britains’s Got Talent outfits – despite her risqué, cleavage-baring looks regularly sparking a raft of complaints from stunned viewers.

The judge, 48, appears to be well aware of how much her revealing ensembles attract, saying: ‘My t*ts seem to become the show’s biggest talking point every year.

‘We’ve had plenty of complaints apparently, but none from home, let me tell you.’

Amanda, who married husband Chris Hughes in December 2008, also said her latest sartorial selection – the jaw-dropping spider web-inspired asymmetrical gown – wasn’t as controversial as people assumed as she made sure she wore a nipple cover in case of a wardrobe malfunction.

She added to The Sun: ‘I was thinking that it’s a family show and people talk about my boobs every year, so I thought I would wear a nipple cover.’

But that still didn’t stop viewers complaining about the look, and now the show could now face a fresh Ofcom investigation.

In total, the broadcasting regulations authority received 22 complaints during Wednesday night’s episode, nine of which were about Amanda’s dress.

The TV star also sparked a barrage of complaints after dropping the F-bomb on Sunday’s show when magician Elizabeth, AKA The Haunting, pulled her up to take part in her performance.

Speaking about the incident, she continued: ‘There were only 200 complaints to Ofcom – nowhere near my record — but I did go into panic mode afterwards.’

Amanda said she ran after Simon Cowell and asked him if he was going to sack her, but he told her not to be ‘f**king ridiculous’.

‘It was unplanned and I didn’t mean it in any bad way, but there is so much political correctness now and so much stuff flying round that you just don’t know,’ she said.

‘I am lucky to have survived this long in this climate. I texted Piers Morgan and just wrote “#Gutted”.’