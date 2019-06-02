People are divided over her revealing BGT outfits

Amanda Holden says she is thrilled that people are discussing her ‘tired old breasts’ at the age of 49 after her revealing outfits have caused complaints from some viewers.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has been criticised for wearing dresses that have been deemed too raunchy for a family show, with some viewers even complaining to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

But Amanda is laughing off the criticism, admitting she’s delighted that her figure still attracts attention. Although she reckons it’s her age that is the main reason behind some viewers issues.

‘I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!’ she told You magazine.

‘No one talks about [BGT co-host] Alesha Dixon’s – she’s got great boobs by the way – and she’s eight years younger than me.

‘Age is totally irrelevant, thanks to people like J-Lo, who is 49 and just a sexy, hot woman who dresses for how she feels.’

Last week Amanda’s daring spider web themed dress, that was embroidered with flowers and featured nude panelling across her cleavage, saw Ofcom receive 9 complaints from viewers.

BGT fans were all over Twitter with comments about the sexy ensemble.

One wrote: ‘Does Amanda want her t** to slip out or what!?’

Another confused BGT fan added: ‘Why does Amanda Holden have a spiders web on her boob?’

While a third said: ‘Beautiful dress hun, but your boob is popping out with camera angles from the side.’

With the flaunty fashion choice leaving behind a trail of disgruntled viewers, Ofcom are yet to make the decision on whether to launch an investigation into the talent show.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Ofcom said: ‘We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.’