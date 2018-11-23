Amanda Holden flaunts INCREDIBLE bikini body as she sunbathes on romantic ‘second honeymoon’

Yummy mummy!

Amanda Holden seems to be on holiday more than she’s in this country lately. And just as the winter creeps in, she’s jetted off again this week.

Yup, the Britain’s Got Talent judge is marking her upcoming tenth wedding anniversary with husband Chris Hughes in a luxury resort in the Maldives.

And after tying the knot back in December 2008, the loved-up pair seem to be getting the celebrations in early as Amanda has shared an incredible photo from her trip.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, the 47-year-old can be seen laid on the side of her swanky infinity pool in a green bikini.

Showing off her incredible toned figure, the telly presenter looks relaxed in front of the beach front, as she wrote: ‘And #breathe #theplacetobeMaldives #secondhoneymoon #love.’

Obviously fans of the star couldn’t wait to gush over the snap, as one said: ‘Wow you look incredible 🌸 – have a wonderful time 🌸’

‘You are getting more beautiful the older you get!!! Wow,’ commented another.

While a third added: ‘This place is stunning and you…gorgeous 😍 enjoy your holiday.’

Amanda and Chris – who share two children, Alexa, 12, and Hollie, six, – are currently staying at the five-star LUX* resort which includes 193 private villas, a spa, gym and a whopping eight restaurants.

We’re not jealous at all…

The telly presenter has enjoyed her fair share of sunny breaks this year having already jetted to luxury destinations such as Dubai, Marrakech and Portugal.

Back in September, the mum-of-two also enjoyed a quick break to Ibiza with fellow celebs Rochelle Humes and Alesha Dixon for their pal’s wedding.

Sharing a bikini snap from the romantic trip, Amanda slipped into a blue string two-piece beside the ocean.

But while the star’s incredible abs were on full display, she didn’t seem too impressed in the photo, as she wrote: ‘#my #face says it all #weather is 👎🏻’

