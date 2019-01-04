Amanda Holden hits back at trolls who slam her for kissing daughter Hollie on the lips: ‘B**locks to them!’

BGT star was not happy!

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has hit out at fans who have criticised a recent snap of her kissing her six-year-old daughter Hollie on the lips.

Posting the image from her family holiday in Bahrain, the 47-year-old was shocked to find that what should have been seen as sweet moment of mother-daughter bonding, caused a furore among her 945,000 Instagram followers.

One user commented: ‘Standby for trolls saying kissing on lips is perverted or some crap!’

To which the TV presenter and actress replied: ‘@andrew.bell.7121 b**locks to them. #family. They’re not well.’

Another follower questioned what outspoken Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan would make of the image, writing: ‘What would @thepiersmorgansay.’

Amanda offered up a succinct reply making a subtle dig at Piers’ well publicised disdain of Bond actor Daniel Craig wearing a papoose to carry his baby daughter Ella. She wrote: ‘@j.dagnall well there’s no papoose so we should be ok!’

However, most rushed to reassure the mum-of-two, telling her to ignore the naysayers.

One wrote: ‘@noholdenback I still get kisses from my 16 yr old twin boys even at school drop off I know bloody miracle! Long may it continue.’

While another agreed with Amanda’s earlier sentiments, adding: ‘@noholdenback absolutely! Only someone with something wrong would ever see wrong in kissing your child. Most natural thing in the world.’

A third continued with a poignant reminder for all on how important it is to demonstrate love for our nearest and dearest, writing: ‘Well said Amanda!.. I’m 44 and I always kiss my mum goodbye on her lips… Never know when it’s the last time you see them.’

Amanda isn’t the only celeb to come under fire for kissing her children on the lips. Celeb power couple David and Victoria Beckham have also received backlash for doing the same in the past.

Responding to the above ‘controversial’ snap taken with daughter Harper, seven, one user summed up the two sides of the argument by writing: ‘What a beautiful picture davidbeckham! Every parent should be so lucky that their child feels so comfortable with their dad and love them like she loves you!

‘These people that are making such disgusting comments apparently don’t know the love of a child this pure and honest. My children are grown and still kiss me goodbye every time they leave to go home!! ON THE LIPS!’

