Amanda Holden has shown off her incredible figure once again in a brand new snap.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge is currently on a relaxing retreat in Anatlya, Turkey and has been sure to keep her followers updated on her trip.

Taking to her social media, 48-year-old Amanda bared all in a tiny white swimming costume featuring a lace-up detail all the way down the side.

Showing off her washboard stomach and long legs, the telly star posed in front of a stunning sea view while wearing a pair of sunglasses and styling her hair in a messy bun.

Obviously, her loyal followers couldn’t wait to comment on the photo, with one writing: ‘You look gorgeous enjoy your holiday you deserve it ❤️❤️❤️’

‘Such a beautiful woman 💘,’ said another, with a third penning: ‘Looking gorgeous as always.’

Celeb pal Kerry Katona added: ‘You look bloody Amazing darling 😘🙏,’ while Myleene Klass agreed: ‘Holy moly 🔥🔥🔥🔥.’

Amanda’s sizzling snap comes after she revealed the huge news she’s set to replace Emma Bunton on Heart Radio, having reportedly landed a mega lucrative £3 million two-year contract.

The star will join the show as Jamie Theakston’s new co-host, as the breakfast broadcast is set to branch out across the country.

Former presenter Emma, 43, stepped down from the role four months ago to get ready for the Spice Girls reunion tour.

Showing her excitement for the upcoming venture, Amanda said: ‘I’m delighted to announce that the Heart Breakfast Show is going NATIONAL on June 3rd! I’m thrilled to finally be able to say I’ll be hosting with Jamie Theakston.’

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she continued: ‘Having listened to the show for years I’m excited to be part of the Heart FM team! Look forward to waking you all up.’