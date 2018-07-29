The star has revealed news on her social media.

On Friday night, BGT star Amanda Holden shared with fans the heartbreaking news that her beloved Nanny Ethel had passed away.

The mum-of-two took to her Instagram account, sharing a picture of the lunar eclipse on Friday night. The image was accompanied by the sad caption, which read, ‘All the stars we steal from the night sky will never be enough…My darling Nanny has left us. She will live in our hearts forever’.

Amanda also shared the hashtags, ‘#my #beloved #stubborn #fiesty #nanny’ and, ‘#lovedhertothemoonandback’.

On Saturday, the 43-year-old then shared a picture of her and her Nanny smiling together, with the caption, ‘We’ll miss her #forever #mylove #nanny #bignana 💔’.

Fans were quick to send their heartfelt condolences to the star, with one writing, ‘So sorry to hear this @noholdenback 😢❤’. Another also commented, ‘So so sad…. I’m sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathies.’

While a third follower said, ‘Sorry to hear your sad news. Treasure all the wonderful memories. ❤’

Amanda has long spoken about her close bond with her grandmother Ethel, who is believed to have passed away at the age of 97.

In The Sun’s Fabulous magazine last year, she revealed that her mother’s mum has been a constant source of inspiration to her over the years.

She said, “She has an opinion on everything – from my hair (she prefers me with a fringe) to what I’m planning to wear on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent. She’s one feisty and fabulous lady!”

Amanda went on, “Nan worked full-time in administration in an ice cream factory while raising a family.

“I can only hope I’m as good a role model to my girls as she has been to me.”

In fact, the BGT judge only recently enjoyed a family holiday with her Nanny to Cornwall back in April, posting pics of the trip on her social media.

Our thoughts are with Amanda and her family at what it sure to be a very difficult time.