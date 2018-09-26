Amanda Holden jokes about her NIPPLES in very cheeky Instagram post

The This Morning star shared a pretty hilarious photo

Amanda Holden is one of our favourite celebs on Instagram.

When she’s not posing up a storm in some killer outfits, the telly presenter is making us all go ‘aww’ with some some super sweet family shots.

But 47-year-old Amanda got very cheeky on her social media today when she made a joke about her nipples.

Taking to her Stories, the mum-of-two shared a photo of some salted caramel pinecone chocolates which were getting her in the festive mood.

But clearly the pointed shape of the sweets made Amanda’s mind started to wander, as she then made a joke about her nipples.

‘I mean. This is what we’ve got coming very soon @marksandspencer Christmas’, she said.

Before adding: ‘Reminds me of something I suffer from on a cold day.’ LOL!

This comes after the TV star stepped out looking absolutely AMAZING at her showbiz pals wedding over the weekend.

Amanda attended the nuptuals of TV Boss and global head of Syco TV, Nigel Hall, at Claridges in London along with stars such as Cheryl Cole and Piers Morgan.

Drawing attention to her incredible figure, Amanda wore a full-length pink dress which featured a huge slit up the side giving a glimpse of her long legs.

Amanda was joined at the event by her husband Chris Hughes – as the pair posed together for an adorable couple’s photo shared on Instagram.

Next to the sweet pic – which sees the married couple cuddling up together – Amanda wrote: ‘#datenight going to a #special #commitment #celebration for 2 #lovely #friends ♥️♥️’

‘Ahhhh u r so gorge u and chris r so adorbs’, one fan gushed, while another agreed: ‘Gorgeous couple! X’

Although some noticed Chris’ hand was cheekily placed on his wife’s bum, as one wrote: ‘Hand check mister😂’, and a second added: ‘Cheeky little hand ❤’.