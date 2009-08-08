Amanda Holden: Nothing prepares you for motherhood

Britain's Got Talent judge says her life has changed

Amanda Holden admits that being a mum isn’t easy.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has been rushed off her feet since having Lexi, 3, with record producer husband Chris Hughes.

‘Nothing prepares you for the shock of becoming a mum,’ says Amanda. ‘But you just have to adapt and get on with it.

‘It changes everything, in such a positive, utterly knackering way.’

Amanda, 38, wants to wait before expanding the family.

‘It’s on hold. I’m so busy this year, I haven’t stopped working since I got married,’ she tells Take 5.

‘Now Lexi‘s 3 she has her own little social group and I get to spend more time with Chris. So to go through those early months again…I can’t think of anything worse at the moment!’

Lucy Hill