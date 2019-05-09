Wow, house envy alert!

Amanda Holden shared a mega glam snapshot with fans last night, posing in her pyjamas in front of a very lavish new addition to her home.

Perching on a bar stool with a large glass of gin and tonic in hand, the Britain’s Got Talent judge can be seen sporting a pair of white silk PJ shorts with a matching shirt.

Propping up her slipper-covered feet to showcase her toned, tanned pins, Amanda showed off her brand new home bar with fans, captioning the glamorous post: ‘It’s #G&T in my #PJ’s! Thrilled with my bar renovation!’

With the telly star surrounded by countless bottles of booze in the stylishly decorated room, fans were quick to swoon over the luxurious amenity.

One follower penned: ‘bar goals 😍,’ while another wrote: ‘Looks beautiful Amanda! :).’

Meanwhile a few of Amanda’s celebrity pals took to the comment section to leave some more complimentary words.

Radio personality Lisa Snowden wrote: ‘Wow! It’s incredible. Cheers gorgeous! 💜,’ while telly presenter Kate Thornton invited herself round for a tipple, adding: ‘When can we christen it?! X.’

The snapshot of Amanda’s relaxing night in comes after she revealed to fans that she had been taking her career state-side, after she landed a gig reporting on updates of the royal baby for an American news channel.

Confirming the details of her stint presenting across the pond, the former actress shared a photo of her on the job, alongside the caption: ‘Reporting for @insideedition for @cbsnews 🇺🇸 #royalbaby 👶🏼 amid @qvcuk duties ♥.’

Amanda’s loyal fans were once again there to shower her with praise for her latest TV venture, with one commenting: ‘You would be an amazing new reporter 🤣🤣,’ while another wrote: ‘Wow you’re a busy bee today. Lol. X’